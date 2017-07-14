Summertime is heating up in Atlanta—school is out, days are longer, and it’s time for life to slow down. Between pool parties and afternoons in Piedmont Park, everybody is looking for a way to cool off. After a long day in the sun, a haul to the grocery store and turning on the oven isn’t at the top of a daily summer to-do list. Presenting a crave-worthy remedy for those hot summer days.

Everyone knows watermelon makes the perfect summertime snack, no matter how you slice it. For your next block party, picnic, or backyard snack, Shipt is sharing three quick, refreshing watermelon pizza recipes made from ingredients that can be delivered right to your kitchen so that you can spend more time enjoying the sunshine.

Sweeten up your slice

First, create the base of each of your pizzas by cutting a one-inch thick slice out of the widest part of the watermelon—this will give you ample space for all the toppings. Then, cut your watermelon into enough slices for your whole party, and make sure to save one for yourself! From here, you have several flavor options:

Fruit and yogurt: Keep this watermelon pizza fresh with an extra dose of fruit. Evenly spread a layer of Greek yogurt over your slice of watermelon, then generously add an array of blueberries, raspberries, and sliced kumquats. Sprinkle fresh mint leaves across the pizza to brighten up your sweet treat. Ingredients:

1″-thick round watermelon slice

1 cup blueberries

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup sliced kumquats

1 tsp mint leaves

Chocolate and nuts: This one is for all the chocolate lovers. Take your favorite chocolate and melt it down into a silky spread. Use it to glaze the watermelon, and while your chocolate is still warm, garnish the pizza with almonds, pistachios, and pecans. Top it off with a sprinkle of shaved coconut. The creamy chocolate and nutty toppings will give the sweet watermelon a nice pop. Ingredients:

1″-thick round watermelon slice

6 oz melted chocolate

¼ cup pistachios, chopped

¼ cup pecans, chopped

¼ cup almonds, chopped

¼ cup shaved coconut

Mediterranean: Looking for something more savory than sweet? Go Greek by topping your slice with prosciutto, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Finish with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. The combination of savory and sweet makes the perfect summer snack. Ingredients:

1″-thick round watermelon slice

1 oz feta cheese, crumbled

6 kalamata olives, sliced

3 oz prosciutto

½ tbsp balsamic glaze