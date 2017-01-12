How to make perfect guacamole, from Superica’s Kevin Maxey

The most critical aspect is the ripeness and variety of the avocado

Photograph by Heidi Geldhauser

“I always thought I liked my guacamole super limey because that’s how I ate it in Texas,” says Kevin Maxey, chef at Superica. “But since then I have found that it’s just as delicious even when it’s just avocado and salt. It’s all about texture.”

Superica’s bright-tasting, extra-chunky version has a few more ingredients than that. But what’s most critical is the ripeness and variety of the avocado (Hass is best). It should yield slightly in your palm with a slight squeeze, but beware, a soft spot could also indicate a bruise. Another test: Pinch the stem to see if it wiggles easily and is creamy-colored underneath.

for 2 cups / 4-6 servings

1 Buy hard, unripe avocados at least 3 days before you plan to use them. Ripen at room temperature.

2 Cut into the middle of the avocados around the pit. Twist slightly and pull the halves apart. Hold the half with the seed in one hand. With the other, gently tap the blade of a chef’s knife into the seed. Give the knife a quarter-turn and pull the seed out of the cavity.

3 Use a large spoon to scoop out the flesh. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with remaining halves.

4 Lightly crush avocados with the bottom of a plastic tumbler so they just begin to break up. Sprinkle with 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt (about ½ tsp. salt per avocado).

5 Fold in ¼ cup finely minced white onion, ¼ cup roughly chopped cilantro, and 2 Tbsp. finely minced serrano or jalapeño peppers (add the seeds and ribs for more heat).

6 Gently stir in 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice. Taste and adjust seasoning if desired. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.

Pro tip Avocados brown quickly, and while a squeeze of citrus might slow the process, it’s not a guarantee. If making ahead, cover with plastic wrap, gently pressing the film against the flesh to keep all the air out.

About chef Kevin Maxey

The grandson of an East Texas cattle rancher, Maxey majored in marketing at Texas Christian University. After nine years under Tom Colicchio at Gramercy Tavern and Craft, he joined Ford Fry as vice president of culinary operations for the prolific restaurateur’s Superica locations and The El Felix in Alpharetta.

This article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.