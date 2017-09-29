Photograph courtesy of Jack Daniel's

Jasper Newton “Jack” Daniel was only ten when he learned how to run a whiskey still. It was the 1850s, and young Jack was working for Dan Call, a minister and storekeeper in his hometown of Lynchburg, Tennessee. Story goes, Call and one of his slaves, Nathan “Nearest” Green, taught the boy how to craft the charcoal-mellowed hooch that would one day make him famous: Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. The sweet-but-oaky spirit became the signature of Daniel’s namesake distillery, which in 1866 became the first registered business of its kind in America. Today, nearly 300,000 visitors a year travel there to sip and see the magic behind the making of their favorite spirit.