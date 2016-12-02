3 new Buckhead blowdry spots

Photograph by Aspen Evans

Chairs fill up fast at Atlanta’s blowdry bars; come holiday season, you’re lucky to land an appointment. Here, three new Buckhead spots to try.

DreamDry

What happens when a local blowout salon teams up with fashion designer Rachel Zoe? GlowDry gets transformed into the glam DreamDry (which has already hit New York and Chicago), bringing fashion-forward hairstyles (from $45) created by Zoe herself.

Blo

This franchise, which bills itself as North America’s original blow dry bar, lands at Shops Around Lenox with a girly vibe (all white and hot pink) and a reasonable price: $40 for a basic blowout.

Cherry Blow Dry Bar

This month local entrepreneurs are set to launch an outpost of Cherry Blow Dry Bar at Buckhead Exchange (home to Kohler and SculptHouse). Blowouts go for $45, but a monthly membership gets you four ’dos for $99.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.