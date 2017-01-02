Fresh new gear for your fresh new year

(clockwise from top left)
Patagonia down sweater vest, $179, Mountain High Outfitters, Ponce City Market
Misfit Ray fitness tracker, $99, Target, multiple locations
Allbirds merino wool runners, $95, allbirds.com
Varley Vista Nightstalker legging, $110, SculptHouse, 3167 Peachtree Road
Varley Rochester Blush sweatshirt, $120, SculptHouse
Fjällräven Kanken backpack, $75, Mountain High Outfitters
New Balance for J. Crew softshell jacket, $200, J. Crew, Lenox Square
Outdoor Voices Athena crop top, $50, outdoorvoices.com
Photography credits: backpack: courtesy of Mountain High Outfitters; crop: courtesy of Outdoor Voices; jacket: courtesy of J. Crew; vest: courtesy of Mountain High; bracelet: courtesy of Misfit; shoe: courtesy of Allbirds; pants and sweatshirt: courtesy of SculptHouse
This article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.