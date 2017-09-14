These gem-inspired colors are what you need in your fall wardrobe

Sumptuous velvets, silks, and chiffons in gem-inspired colors from striking amethyst to glittering black diamond rocked the fall runways.
Blue topaz
Dolce & Gabbana dress, $3,995, us.dolcegabbana.com
Christian Louboutin shoes, $795, christianlouboutin.com
Coomi earrings, $6,500, neimanmarcus.com
Pomellato bangles, $1,700 each, and ring (left hand), $4,600, pomellato.com
Garnet
Altuzarra jacket, $2,495, and pants, $695, bergdorfgoodman.com
Cartier earrings, price upon request, cartier.com
Tiffany & Co. bracelet, $55,000, and ring (left hand), $40,000, tiffany.com
Pomellato ring (right hand), $9,600
Amethyst
Gucci dress, $13,000, gucci.com
Christian Louboutin shoes, $1,045
Bulgari earrings, $16,400, necklace, $73,000, bracelet, $18,200, and ring, $24,000, bulgari.com
Black diamond
Chanel jumpsuit, $10,800, boots, $1,575, and bag, $2,300, 800-550-0005
Chopard earrings and necklace, prices upon request, chopard.com
Stephen Webster ring, $20,000, stephenwebster.com
Pink tourmaline
Valentino dress, $2,950, valentino.com
David Webb necklace, price upon request, davidwebb.com
Tiffany & Co. earrings, $2,500
Tacori ring, $1,340, tacori.com
Styled by Linda Immediato
Photographed at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA
Hair Serena Radaelli/Cloutier Remix
Makeup Jo Strettell/The Magnet Agency
Manicure Carla Collier for Orly Beauty
Model Ashton Flutie/Freedom Models
This article originally appeared in our September 2017 issue.