These gem-inspired colors are what you need in your fall wardrobe

Sumptuous velvets, silks, and chiffons in gem-inspired colors from striking amethyst to glittering black diamond rocked the fall runways.

Photograph by Dewey Nicks

Blue topaz

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $3,995, us.dolcegabbana.com

Christian Louboutin shoes, $795, christianlouboutin.com

Coomi earrings, $6,500, neimanmarcus.com

Pomellato bangles, $1,700 each, and ring (left hand), $4,600, pomellato.com

Garnet

Altuzarra jacket, $2,495, and pants, $695, bergdorfgoodman.com

Cartier earrings, price upon request, cartier.com

Tiffany & Co. bracelet, $55,000, and ring (left hand), $40,000, tiffany.com

Pomellato ring (right hand), $9,600

Amethyst

Gucci dress, $13,000, gucci.com

Christian Louboutin shoes, $1,045

Bulgari earrings, $16,400, necklace, $73,000, bracelet, $18,200, and ring, $24,000, bulgari.com

Black diamond

Chanel jumpsuit, $10,800, boots, $1,575, and bag, $2,300, 800-550-0005

Chopard earrings and necklace, prices upon request, chopard.com

Stephen Webster ring, $20,000, stephenweb­ster.com

Pink tourmaline

Valentino dress, $2,950, valentino.com

David Webb necklace, price upon request, davidwebb.com

Tiffany & Co. earrings, $2,500

Tacori ring, $1,340, tacori.com

