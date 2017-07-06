Savannah Bee’s beauty products are all the buzz. And they’re coming to Atlanta.

Soon to be available at the Westside Provisions District: Beauty products that are “fit for a queen”

Photograph by Blake Crosby Photography

Fifteen years after it launched in Savannah, the brand that bees built will finally open a retail shop in Atlanta—the largest of its eight shops, in fact—this summer at Westside Provisions District. Sure, you’ll find honey (with daily tastings of varieties ranging from Georgia wildflower to acacia from Hungary), but there’s equal shelf space given to natural body and beauty products. SBC makes them from hive materials like beeswax, royal jelly (a vitamin-rich goo eaten only by queen bees), and propolis (an antiseptic resin). Try the creamy Royal Jelly Body Butter (from $14.90). savannahbee.com

This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.