My Style: Nene Kisseih, store director at Billy Reid

Born in Ghana and raised in Atlanta, Kisseih’s style reflects both African and Southern influences. Since 2016 he’s been the store director of Billy Reid at Westside Provisions District—and even took a turn down the runway at the designer’s spring 2016 show in Florence, Alabama. In 2011 he cofounded Messrs, a collection of men’s leather wallets, belts, and other accessories, which he often crafts from rare Ghanaian materials.

Hails from Accra, Ghana. I moved to New York City at four and have been in Atlanta since I was 13.

Favorite neighborhood Decatur. There’s so much variety, from the people to the restaurant scene. I go for Value Village and Kimball House.

Style trademark I grew up playing soccer, and I like to wear soccer jerseys with nice slacks. I also wear a lot of Ghanaian beads.

Nod to tradition I’m not afraid to wear bright, bold colors, and I love traditional fabrics like Kente cloth, which is woven by men.

Style icon I don’t really have one, but I’ve been following Yasiin Bey, the rapper who used to go by Mos Def, and I think he’s just a really cool-ass dude.

Retail therapy I’ve been in retail for seven years. I like when customers tell me about their families; I like learning about people.

Item you can’t live without I have a pair of burgundy vintage Bali lace-up brogues that I wear with everything; it’s like they’ve become part of my personality.

Style genes I’m always taking things out of my mom’s closet. I love this tobacco leather belt with a buckle that reads, “I’m not too sweet.”

Collecting Lapel pins. I’ve been wearing this one lately—let’s see if it makes it to print—that says “ABCDEF*CK.”

