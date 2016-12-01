Take a break from holiday stress with Atlanta-made aromatherapy products

3 products to help protect your cool

Holidays putting your sanity at risk? Let these locally made aromatherapy-based products help protect your cool.



Boost

Roll Luxe Apothecary’s blend of sweet orange, peppermint, and eucalyptus oils across your temples and mentally check out. $18, luxe­apothecary.co



Refresh

Turnrow Bath Body & Home has captured the essence of invigorating, crisp autumn air in this Wood Smoke & Pine Candle. $8-$15, myturnrow.com



Soothe

DIY a spa steam shower with cinnamon, clove, eucalyptus, and lemon and rosemary oils in the Rinse Thievery Shower Bomb. $5.25, rinsesoap.com

This article originally appeared in our November 2016 issue.