Take a break from holiday stress with Atlanta-made aromatherapy products

Holidays putting your sanity at risk? Let these locally made aromatherapy-based products help protect your cool.
Boost
Roll Luxe Apothecary’s blend of sweet orange, peppermint, and eucalyptus oils across your temples and mentally check out. $18, luxeapothecary.co
Refresh
Turnrow Bath Body & Home has captured the essence of invigorating, crisp autumn air in this Wood Smoke & Pine Candle. $8-$15, myturnrow.com
Soothe
DIY a spa steam shower with cinnamon, clove, eucalyptus, and lemon and rosemary oils in the Rinse Thievery Shower Bomb. $5.25, rinsesoap.com
This article originally appeared in our November 2016 issue.