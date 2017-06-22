These are the hottest new shades for summer

We asked Jonathan Brimer and Jason Pittenger, who opened Inman Quarter’s hip Select Shades shop in March, to share the hottest new frames.

Photograph courtesy of Select Shades



Super by Retrosuperfuture Tuttolente

Flat, rimless, reflective shades are all the rage right now. “They’re disruptive; they’re flashy,” says Brimer. $210

Photograph courtesy of Select Shades

Shwood Handcrafted Canby Seashell

This Portland brand is known for experimenting with natural elements like barn wood, seashell, and even moss cast in resin. $295

Photograph courtesy of Select Shades

Krewe Conti

The shop offers a large selection of New Orleans–based cult fave Krewe. This style’s jazzy touches include round lenses and a brow bar. $275

This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.