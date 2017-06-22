These are the hottest new shades for summer

Rimless, wood, brow bars—these trendy frames will turn heads
By
-

We asked Jonathan Brimer and Jason Pittenger, who opened Inman Quarter’s hip Select Shades shop in March, to share the hottest new frames.

Flat, rimless, reflective shades are all the rage right now. “They’re disruptive; they’re flashy,” says Brimer. $210

This Portland brand is known for experimenting with natural elements like barn wood, seashell, and even moss cast in resin. $295

The shop offers a large selection of New Orleans–based cult fave Krewe. This style’s jazzy touches include round lenses and a brow bar. $275

This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.

