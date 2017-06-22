These are the hottest new shades for summer

We asked Jonathan Brimer and Jason Pittenger, who opened Inman Quarter’s hip Select Shades shop in March, to share the hottest new frames.
Super by Retrosuperfuture Tuttolente
Flat, rimless, reflective shades are all the rage right now. “They’re disruptive; they’re flashy,” says Brimer. $210
Shwood Handcrafted Canby Seashell
This Portland brand is known for experimenting with natural elements like barn wood, seashell, and even moss cast in resin. $295
Krewe Conti
The shop offers a large selection of New Orleans–based cult fave Krewe. This style’s jazzy touches include round lenses and a brow bar. $275
This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.
