These four retro barbershops in Atlanta are giving throwback haircuts

When it comes to men’s hairstyles, the ’80s look is back. That’s the 1880s, mind you: fur-trapper beards, Gangs of New York–style mustaches, and Edwardian era undercuts (shaved close on the sides, left long on top). A new generation of retro barbershops is delivering these throwback looks, offering straight razor shaves, beard trims, and old-fashioned vibes (think vintage leather chairs and homebrewed tonics). Here, four spots to try.
PRKCHPS Social Club
This year-old wood-paneled nook inside Melrose & McQueen Salon in Inman Park was inspired by men’s social clubs in Cuba in the midcentury. prkchps.com
Boardroom Salon
Opened in Alpharetta’s Avalon in April, this outlet of a Texas-based chain gives a nod to a 1920s country club. You can even play a round of billiards. boardroomsalon.com
Commodore Tonsorial Parlor
For this newly opened Chamblee shop, the retro vibe extends from the name to the white subway tile to the jellyroll pompadours. thecommodoreatl.com
Rudy’s Barbershop
This new Seattle-based import at Ponce City Market is more West Coast grunge than Chester A. Arthur, but the salvaged church pews, old-school lockers, and hot shaves sure add a dose of nostalgia. rudysbarbershop.com
This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.