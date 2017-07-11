These four retro barbershops in Atlanta are giving throwback haircuts

When it comes to men’s hairstyles, it’s all about the 1880s

Photograph by Kelly Blackmon

When it comes to men’s hairstyles, the ’80s look is back. That’s the 1880s, mind you: fur-trapper beards, Gangs of New York–style mustaches, and Edwardian era undercuts (shaved close on the sides, left long on top). A new generation of retro barbershops is delivering these throwback looks, offering straight razor shaves, beard trims, and old-fashioned vibes (think vintage leather chairs and homebrewed tonics). Here, four spots to try.

PRKCHPS Social Club

This year-old wood-paneled nook inside Melrose & McQueen Salon in Inman Park was inspired by men’s social clubs in Cuba in the midcentury. prkchps.com

Boardroom Salon

Opened in Alpharetta’s Avalon in April, this outlet of a Texas-based chain gives a nod to a 1920s country club. You can even play a round of billiards. boardroomsalon.com

Photograph by Kelly Blackmon

Commodore Tonsorial Parlor

For this newly opened Chamblee shop, the retro vibe extends from the name to the white subway tile to the jellyroll pompadours. thecommodoreatl.com

Rudy’s Barbershop

This new Seattle-based import at Ponce City Market is more West Coast grunge than Chester A. Arthur, but the salvaged church pews, old-school lockers, and hot shaves sure add a dose of nostalgia. rudysbarbershop.com

This article originally appeared in our July 2017 issue.