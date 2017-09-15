Your guide to fall fashion 2017

More is more this fall with over-the-top textures, throwback silhouettes, and bold prints.

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Touchy–feely

Subtlety is overrated. This fall’s standout pieces are rich with texture for maximalist flair.

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

A bbey Glass top , $275, Ponce City Market, abbey-glass.com Stuart Weitzman shoes , $775 Rebecca Taylor jacket , $695, Phipps Plaza, rebeccataylor.com Alice + Olivia top , $285, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, aliceandolivia.com Clare v. Clutch , $275, River Mint Finery, clarev.com Salvatore Ferra-Gamo wedges , $795, Lenox Square, ferragamo.com Tory Burch flats , $428, Lenox Square, toryburch.com Etro fur vest , $5,670, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, etro.com Akris Pony dress , price upon request, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, akris.ch

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

One for the road

This season’s vintage silhouettes and rugged materials in earthy, desert-toned hues are giving off serious Route 66 vibes.

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Madewell jumpsuit , $138, Ponce City Market, madewell.com Megan Huntz pants , $290, meganhuntz.com Ann Mashburn boots , $595, Westside Provisions District, annmashburn.com Block Shop Textiles scar f , $75, Young Blood Boutique, blockshoptextiles.com Whipping Post denim jacke t , $119, whippingpost.com Neva Opet ba g , $265, nevaopet.com Clare v. Tot e , $495

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Coming up roses

Florals: not just for spring anymore. These autumn-worthy bouquets are made for the bold.

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Red Valentino skirt , $995, $995, modaoperandi.com Rebecca Taylor top , $275 Topshop bag , $68, Topshop, Lenox Square, $68, Topshop, Lenox Square, topshop.com Stuart Weitzman boots , $695 Jennifer Behr headban d , $595 Alice + Olivia skirt , $795 Lela Rose dres s , $1,195, Neiman Marcus, Lenox Square, $1,195, Neiman Marcus, Lenox Square, lelarose.com Abbey Glass dress , $455

This article originally appeared in our September 2017 issue.