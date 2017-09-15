Your guide to fall fashion 2017

More is more this fall with over-the-top textures, throwback silhouettes, and bold prints.
Fall fashion 2017
Stuart Weitzman Shoe, $598, Lenox Square, stuartweitzman.com

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Touchyfeely
Subtlety is overrated. This fall’s standout pieces are rich with texture for maximalist flair.

Fall Fashion 2017

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

  1. Abbey Glass top, $275, Ponce City Market, abbey-glass.com
  2. Stuart Weitzman shoes, $775
  3. Rebecca Taylor jacket, $695, Phipps Plaza, rebeccataylor.com
  4. Alice + Olivia top, $285, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, aliceandolivia.com
  5. Clare v. Clutch, $275, River Mint Finery, clarev.com
  6. Salvatore Ferra-Gamo wedges, $795, Lenox Square, ferragamo.com
  7. Tory Burch flats, $428, Lenox Square, toryburch.com
  8. Etro fur vest, $5,670, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, etro.com
  9. Akris Pony dress, price upon request, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, akris.ch
Fall fashion 2017
Sid Mashburn belt,$125, Sid Mashburn at Westside Provisions District, sidmashburn.com

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

One for the road
This season’s vintage silhouettes and rugged materials in earthy, desert-toned hues are giving off serious Route 66 vibes.

Fall Fashion 2017

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

  1. Madewell jumpsuit, $138, Ponce City Market, madewell.com
  2. Megan Huntz pants, $290, meganhuntz.com
  3. Ann Mashburn boots, $595, Westside Provisions District, annmashburn.com
  4. Block Shop Textiles scarf, $75, Young Blood Boutique, blockshoptextiles.com
  5. Whipping Post denim jacket, $119, whippingpost.com
  6. Neva Opet bag, $265, nevaopet.com
  7. Clare v. Tote, $495
Fall fashion 2017
Jennifer Behr headband, $595, the Sentimentalist, jenniferbehr.com

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Coming up roses
Florals: not just for spring anymore. These autumn-worthy bouquets are made for the bold.

Fall Fashion 2017

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

  1. Red Valentino skirt, $995, modaoperandi.com
  2. Rebecca Taylor top, $275
  3. Topshop bag, $68, Topshop, Lenox Square, topshop.com
  4. Stuart Weitzman boots, $695
  5. Jennifer Behr headband, $595
  6. Alice + Olivia skirt, $795
  7. Lela Rose dress, $1,195, Neiman Marcus, Lenox Square, lelarose.com
  8. Abbey Glass dress, $455

This article originally appeared in our September 2017 issue.

