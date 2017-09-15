Your guide to fall fashion 2017

Touchy–feely
Subtlety is overrated. This fall’s standout pieces are rich with texture for maximalist flair.
- Abbey Glass top, $275, Ponce City Market, abbey-glass.com
- Stuart Weitzman shoes, $775
- Rebecca Taylor jacket, $695, Phipps Plaza, rebeccataylor.com
- Alice + Olivia top, $285, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, aliceandolivia.com
- Clare v. Clutch, $275, River Mint Finery, clarev.com
- Salvatore Ferra-Gamo wedges, $795, Lenox Square, ferragamo.com
- Tory Burch flats, $428, Lenox Square, toryburch.com
- Etro fur vest, $5,670, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, etro.com
- Akris Pony dress, price upon request, the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, akris.ch
One for the road
This season’s vintage silhouettes and rugged materials in earthy, desert-toned hues are giving off serious Route 66 vibes.
- Madewell jumpsuit, $138, Ponce City Market, madewell.com
- Megan Huntz pants, $290, meganhuntz.com
- Ann Mashburn boots, $595, Westside Provisions District, annmashburn.com
- Block Shop Textiles scarf, $75, Young Blood Boutique, blockshoptextiles.com
- Whipping Post denim jacket, $119, whippingpost.com
- Neva Opet bag, $265, nevaopet.com
- Clare v. Tote, $495
Coming up roses
Florals: not just for spring anymore. These autumn-worthy bouquets are made for the bold.
- Red Valentino skirt, $995, modaoperandi.com
- Rebecca Taylor top, $275
- Topshop bag, $68, Topshop, Lenox Square, topshop.com
- Stuart Weitzman boots, $695
- Jennifer Behr headband, $595
- Alice + Olivia skirt, $795
- Lela Rose dress, $1,195, Neiman Marcus, Lenox Square, lelarose.com
- Abbey Glass dress, $455
This article originally appeared in our September 2017 issue.