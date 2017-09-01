Modern luxury vacationers love to explore new places, taste new flavors, and meet new people—then relax in well-appointed accommodations. If that sounds like you, Celebrity Cruises can open your world, with more than 300 destinations on all seven continents.

In the Caribbean, itineraries range from long-weekend escapes to seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations to 14-night explorations with overnight stays. You’ll find coolly-sophisticated, warmly-inviting spaces on seven ships sailing from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and San Juan.

The newest ship in their fleet, Celebrity Edge SM , begins sailing the Caribbean in December 2018. Her grand spaces include Eden, featuring three levels wrapped in glass facing out to the world; Rooftop Garden, a modern urban playscape with live entertainment, movies, and the Rooftop Grill; and the unique Magic Carpet, a one-of-a-kind venue that raises the bar—literally—on dining, lounging, and sightseeing by rising up the side of the ship to 13 stories above sea level.

Four Celebrity Solstice® Class ships explore the Caribbean, offering grass between your toes at the Lawn Club and private verandas with 85 percent of their staterooms. Two Celebrity Millennium® Class ships, each revitalized with an $8 million makeover, feature new Tuscan Grille steakhouses and new Rooftop Terraces.

Here are the Top 5 reasons to book a Caribbean escape with Celebrity:

1. Stunning accommodations

Creative architects and designers infuse Celebrity staterooms with the sexy style of boutique hotels. Most offer private verandas for al fresco dining, spectacular views, and romantic moments in the moonlight.

In Suite Class, guests live large. Celebrity is the only premium cruise line to lavish all suite guests with personal butlers, a private restaurant, Luminae, and an exclusive lounge, Michael’s Club. Every suite has it’s own luxurious character, but they all feature spacious living areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private verandas.

On Celebrity Edge, the innovations include revolutionary new suites. The opulent Iconic Suite features two bedrooms, 1,892 square feet of interior space, and a private outdoor terrace—perfect for entertaining. The two-story Edge Villas offer direct access to The Retreat, an exclusive sundeck and pool, which is available to every Suite Class guest on Celebrity Edge.

On any Celebrity ship, you can upgrade to an AquaClass® stateroom—a spa-inspired experience that keeps you close to the spa and gives you exclusive access to the specialty restaurant Blu. In a Concierge Class stateroom, you have a dedicated concierge who will take care of everything you need on your vacation, starting with priority check-in.

2. Inspired cuisine

With Celebrity, even the food transports you to new worlds. The menus are crafted by a Michelin-starred chef, and the meals are prepared on board using locally-sourced ingredients for globally-inspired flavors, aromas, and textures.

In the Caribbean, your favorite restaurants, bars, and lounges are likely to be right on board. Each offers up to 12 restaurants from casual to fine dining, including the impressive main restaurant.

Favorite spots include Murano featuring a contemporary take on classic French fare, Sushi On Five for traditional Japanese specialties, and the Lawn Club Grill, a celebration of barbecue overlooking the grass and sea.

No one ever goes thirsty on Celebrity. You can prepare for dinner with creative cocktails in several bars and lounges from the open-air Sunset Bar to the ice-topped Martini Bar—each with a unique vibe.

Celebrity dominates the Wine Spectator Restaurant Wine List Awards with more than 400 labels and a team of sommeliers for perfect pairings at every course.

3. Intuitive service

Nearly one staff member for every two guests means that Celebrity delivers everything you want before you even know you want it. From stateroom attendants to attentive pool butlers to skilled sommeliers, someone is always standing by to insure you never have to lift a finger on your vacation.

When it’s time to go ashore, knowledgeable destination concierges will help you arrange flawless experiences. In Suite Class, your own personal butler can help you unpack, arrange afternoon tea on the veranda, or almost anything you need to make your experience perfect.

4. Destination delivery

In the Caribbean, there are beaches to stroll, reefs to snorkel, waterfalls to climb, and golf to play. With Celebrity, however, there’s more—you can cook with a famous chef, meet rescued jaguars, or experience the local nightlife. Celebrity offers hundreds of engaging shore excursions to choose in the Caribbean, many of them uniquely-Celebrity experiences.

Uniquely Celebrity Excursions include Evenings Around the World, where you get to know the nightlife of the islands with on an overnight stay, and Chef’s Market Discoveries, led by Celebrity chefs. On these award-winning shore excursions, you taste your way through local markets and restaurants, then back on board, you enjoy a private dinner your chef prepares for you using the local ingredients.

Celebrity brings the Caribbean right onto your ship. You can learn about local flora, fauna, and culture from dynamic speakers and destination experts. In Oceanview Café, sample the authentic flavors of upcoming ports. In the bars and lounges, sip drinks made with local rums, herbs, and spices while grooving to the rhythms of steel-drum bands.

5. Entertainment

All the world’s a stage, and on your Celebrity ship, random acts of entertainment unfold all around you like spontaneous acrobatics in the Solarium or dancing in the Grand Foyer. You can take in some jazz on the Lawn Club; enjoy the Hot Glass ShowSM; or savor cocktails, snacks, and movies under the stars during A Taste of Film.

In the theater, big productions exhibit the best in music, illusion, fantasy, and more. “Life” is a feel-good concert that makes everyone smile. “iMagic” brings mindboggling illusions to life with lasers and holograms. “Topper” follows the quirky adventures of fantastical characters. They’re just a few of Celebrity’s many exclusive shows.

Kids and teens join Camp At Sea, a collection of customizable programs based on the interests of the campers. Celebrity has partnered with the likes of Xbox, Fat Brain, Lonely Planet™, and others to create more than 500 engaging activities in art, recreation, culinary, and STEM, keeping everyone entertained and wanting more.

For a Caribbean vacation that embraces you in a stunning stateroom, treats you to globally inspired cuisine, welcomes you with superlative service, transports you to exciting destinations, and entertains you all along the way, Celebrity Cruises is your best choice. For more information, visit celebritycruises.com, call 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact your travel agent.

