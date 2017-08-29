With a Hive smart home plan, you can jet to Washington, D.C. for a week or hit the beaches of Charleston for a long weekend—all without worrying about what’s going on at home

With the final weeks of summer upon us, you might want to squeeze in a much-needed escape. Or maybe you want to enjoy a fall break before the chaos of the holidays kicks in. No matter your motivation or destination, you won’t have to worry about keeping tabs on your home thanks to innovative smart home technology from Hive.

How it works

More homeowners are turning to smart home technology to help streamline—and simplify—their lives. In 2016 alone, 80 million smart home devices shipped globally, a 64 percent increase over the previous year, according to IHS Markit.

Hive smart home products simplify your life by integrating seamlessly without having to switch between multiple apps or make sense of complex programming.

The Hive suite of products and services gives you 24/7 access (no matter where you are) to manage your home’s thermostat, lights, motion sensors and electric outlets from your phone. And that gives you ultimate peace of mind.

What differentiates Hive products from other smart home solutions? The answer: full integration. It’s a whole smart home system in a box; there’s no need to build your own with individual products or multiple apps. You can even connect your other compatible smart homes devices, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, to the Hive app.

How to use your Hive products on vacation

Thinking of squeezing in a long weekend away in Charleston? As you’re lounging on the beach or taking in the historical sights, you can log into the Hive App and watch, in real time, what’s going on back at home.

Before you arrive home from a long summer vacation, you can schedule your thermostat remotely from the Hive App to cool your home down before you arrive. You also can schedule your lights to turn on at different times so it looks like you’re home.

Let’s say you left your house in a hurry to make a flight to Washington, D.C. As you wait in line to board your plane, you suddenly remember that you left something on. No need to panic. Simply log into the Hive App and turn off the Hive Active Plug that’s connected to your device.

You can set up Hive Actions from the Hive App to effortlessly link your home’s lights, motion sensors and plugs to have your home respond to your specific needs.

To enable Hive Actions, simply log into the Hive App on your mobile device, tap ‘Actions’ in the menu, and select “Add a new action” to select the type of Action you want to set up. Finally, confirm which devices you want to use include in the Action then hit ‘Save.’ That’s it!

From keeping an eye on your home to scheduling thermostats and lights, Hive smart home products help you keep tabs on your home so you can get back to living.

Ready, set, go!

Now that you know Hive has you covered whether you’re near home or traveling to your favorite vacation spot, here are some ideas of where you can enjoy a much-deserved retreat: