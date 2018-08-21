Atlanta magazine’s 4th annual Whiskey Festival will be held Thursday, October 11 in the heart of Buckhead at The Estate by Legendary Events. Guests will sample from a wide array of top-shelf whiskeys, bourbons, and rum, while enjoying live music, cigars, and delicious food that is sure to complement the tasting experience!
Ticket Prices:
6-10 PM VIP $100
7-10 PM General Admission $75
Check out this video for a look inside Whiskey Festival:
Proceeds from this event benefit the Shepherd Center SHARE Military Initiative. Sponsors:
SafeRide America provided free rides home for attendees and their cars after Whiskey Festival. This on-demand service was free and 100% paid for by MINI. If you would like to use SafeRide America’s services in the future, you can make a reservation for a specific time by calling 404-888-0887.