Atlanta magazine’s 4th annual Whiskey Festival will be held Thursday, October 11 in the heart of Buckhead at The Estate by Legendary Events. Guests will sample from a wide array of top-shelf whiskeys, bourbons, and rum, while enjoying live music, cigars, and delicious food that is sure to complement the tasting experience!

Ticket Prices:

6-10 PM VIP $100

7-10 PM General Admission $75

Check out this video for a look inside Whiskey Festival:

Proceeds from this event benefit the Shepherd Center SHARE Military Initiative. Sponsors:

Mini

SafeRide America provided free rides home for attendees and their cars after Whiskey Festival. This on-demand service was free and 100% paid for by MINI. If you would like to use SafeRide America’s services in the future, you can make a reservation for a specific time by calling 404-888-0887.

Beneficiary

SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center is a comprehensive rehabilitation program that focuses on assessment and treatment for service men and women who have sustained a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury and PTSD from combat in post-9/11 conflicts.

SHARE Military Initiative provides assistance, support, and education to service members and their families during their recovery treatment and beyond.

2017 Whiskeys

The Glenlivet 12
The Glenlivet 15
The Glenlivet 18
The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve
The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso
The Glenlivet Nàdurra Peated Whisky Cask Finish 
The Glenlivet Nàdurra First Fill Selection
Blade & Bow
Johnnie Walker 
Bulleit Bourbon
Crown Vanilla
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Basil Haydens
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Double Oak
Baker's
Knob Creek Single Barrel
Jim Beam Vanilla 
Bushmills Original
Bushmills Black Bush
Bushmills Red Bush
Bushmills 10 Yr
Bushmills 16 Yr.
Bushmills 21 Yr.
Old Camp Peach Pecan
Old Camp Americann Whiskey
Tincup Whiskey
Stranahan's American Single Malt
Stranahan's Diamond Peak
Sexton Single Malt
Virginia Black American Whiskey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye 
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof
Old Forester Whiskey Row 1870 KY Bourbon
Old Forester Whiskey Row 1897 KY Bourbon
Old Forester Whiskey Row 1920 KY Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
Woodford Reserve Rye

BenRiach 12 Year Old Single Malt Whiskey
Coopers' Craft KY Bourbon
Glenglassaugh Revival Single Malt
Collingwood Canadian Whiskey
Chattanooga Whiskey 1816 Reserve & 1816 Cask
Larceny 
Elijah Craig
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Michter’s US*1 Small Batch
Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Sour Mash 
Michter’s US*1 Unblended American Whiskey
Michter’s US*1 Sing. Barr. St. Rye 
TazaRay 
TazaRay Red
TazaRay Sunflower
Grander 8 year old
Grander 12 year old
Chicken Cock Whiskey
Rebel Yell
David Nicholson
Ezra Brooks
Yellowstone
Watershed Distillery Bourbon
Watershed Distillery Old Fashioned
Side Track Bourbon
5th Article 1887 Rye Whiskey
American Spirit Whiskey
Fiddler Bourbon
Resurgens Rye
Independent Hellbender Bourbon
Independent Hellbender Corn Whiskey
Independent Barrel Aged Rum
Four Roses Bourbon
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Single Barrel
The Macallan Double Cask
Highland Park Magnus
Glen Moray Single Malt Scotch
J.R. Revelry Bourbon Whiskey
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
Old Scout American Whiskey

Eat & Repeat

A selection of fine foods will be prepared by the Tony Conway's award-winning team at Legendary Events. A menu will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to sampling the finest whiskeys, bourbons, and rum, guests will have the opportunity to meet and talk to master distillers, spirits ambassadors, and the owners of some of the most talked about whiskeys, bourbons, and rum – including top shelf standbys and the newest up-and-comers that are generating a lot of buzz.

Venue

An iconic southern mansion in the heart of Atlanta has been reborn. Built circa 1797, The Estate by Legendary Events has opened its rich history to the community and has become the premier special events venue in Atlanta. Situated on three acres in the heart of Buckhead, The Estate, located at 3109 Piedmont Road NE, offers the perfect mix of historic elegance and contemporary renovations.

