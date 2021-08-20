Very few things are certain when it comes to your future. The only real predictions you can make usually have to do with work or school schedules with perhaps a few meetings peppered in. Indeed, there is a deep fear of the unknown when it comes to the future because only a few things are certain (like the proverbial death and taxes). A lot of things get “sold” to us because of this. Making things more certain is one of the highest value problems that can be solved.

How much are individuals willing to pay for somebody to make things just a little more certain than they were before? The answer to this can be found in the psychic advising industry, of which tarot card reading is a part. Indeed, tarot reading is one of the most popular forms of psychic advising, and the more you learn about it, the more you will get out of it.

Most view psychic advising as empty mysticism that nobody should waste their time or money on. Most will instantly dismiss any kind of psychic advisor as a hokey fortune teller who only exists to make money from those who are insecure about this fear of the unknown. It can’t be denied that mysticism is at the core of psychic advising. This is why it is stereotyped as a waste of time or money. However, once you understand the components of this mysticism, it becomes a science of sorts, allowing anybody who gets involved with tarot or psychic advising in general to gain much-needed clarity over their lives. Tarot card reading, in this particular case, utilizes a specific set of cards that allow the psychic advisor to divine information about their client so that they can make solid predictions about anything in their lives, bringing clarity to the unknown.

Something that you should understand about tarot reading and other variations of divination is that it is not particularly in the interest of the psychic to directly solve the issues that they bring clarity to. Their job is to make things clear. It’s up to you to use this clarity as a tool to make better decisions in your life. Keep this one thing in mind as we explore three distinct tarot and psychic reading networks who we know will provide you with a psychic experience that will give you all the information you need to give you clarity on your life.

How Did We Come Up With Our Top Tarot Reading Options?

Given the negative stereotype that surrounds tarot and other psychic services, we needed to make sure that we considered every given concern you may have as we made this list.

The very first thing we made sure to do was to make sure that the services we selected specialized in more than only tarot card reading. As helpful as it is, there is a lot more to psychic advising than tarot, and oftentimes these different forms of mysticism combine to help you gain even more clarity about the future or anything else in your life.

Making sure that each of these services provide free tarot card readings – even if only for a few minutes, was another thing that we knew was important. The reason why this is so important is because the purpose of this free call is to determine if such a thing as tarot card reading is right for you.

When it comes to tarot card reading itself, we also made sure that each of these featured services used all 78 cards in the tarot deck. Some services use less than the full deck, claiming that it makes their readings more accurate. We know that to not be true, so we made sure that the services we selected use a full tarot deck.

We also made sure that each service contained plenty of free information about the art of psychic advising as well as tarot card reading. Given how unsure newcomers can be to this practice, getting informed about all the different subjects that psychics encounter is very important.

Testimonials often prove the usefulness of any service and psychic services are no exception to this. Something about testimonials is that they can be “incentivized”, meaning if a customer leaves a good review, they’ll often get something from the business even if it wasn’t genuine. We made sure that the services we selected did not contain such reviews or testimonials.

3 Best Tarot Readers and Psychic Services in 2021

A Look at the 3 Best Tarot Readers and Psychic Services

1. Keen: Provides Details about Psychic Readers to Promote Wise Choices

Pros:

Very easy to navigate, allowing you to select between different filters in your search

Contains detailed information about each seer in their listings

Contains content about what to expect and tips to follow during a psychic reading, tarot card reading included

Listings are updated regularly

Cons:

The more popular psychics can be a bit expensive

A common issue that most run into when it comes to selecting the right tarot reader is that it involves way too much guesswork. Oftentimes, the only thing you know about the tarot readers is how much they charge. You’ll often not know about specific details about the reader until your session begins, which is frustrating. This is where Keen shines. With Keen, you can see a lot more than a tarot reader’s rates on the site. You’ll be able to get a decent amount of information about any professional you are interested in, such as how long they have been doing readings, how many have reviewed their services, and their average rating.

You will also know about what the diviners available through Keen specialize in. This is one more feature of the site that will allow you to make the right decision. Keen also contains dozens and dozens of different articles about tarot reading and tarot cards that function as free information that you can check out.

2. Kasamba: A Full Stack of Tarot Card Readings and Other Psychic Services

Pros:

Provides a diverse network of not only tarot readers but well over a dozen other psychic services

Able to choose between literally hundreds of different psychic advisors, each with their own expertise

Diverse and competitive prices

Cons:

Can be overwhelming to navigate

There is nothing more comprehensive than Kasamba when it comes to finding not only a proper tarot reader, but also any other psychic services that you might be interested in. It contains an expansive network of specialists in nearly any kind of psychic service that you could possibly think of, which is very impressive.

When it comes to online tarot card readings, Kasamba not only gives you plenty of options, but a wealth of information. All you need to do is check out their tarot guide, which hosts dozens of articles that provide you all the information you need when it comes to learning about tarot.

Another very nice thing about Kasamba is that it not only displays information about the professionals you are interested in, it also contains exactly how much they charge and if they are available or not. This is yet another thing that provides you with a lot of options.

3. Mysticsense: Longer Free Trials that Make a Difference

Pros:

Very cost effective psychics

Free trials are 5 minutes instead of 3 minutes

Dozens of different specialties

Psychics are exclusive

Cons:

A little pricier than others – some promotional deals would be appreciated

Nearly all psychic services allow you to get on a free call that lasts three minutes. While this is very useful, these three minutes tend to go by much too fast in order to make a sound decision on what kind of psychic you want to work with. This is especially true if you are new to psychic counseling and other such services. What separates Mysticsense apart from other options in a good way is that their free calls last five minutes instead of three. This is nearly twice as long, and those extra two minutes go a long way when it comes to figuring out what exactly you want out of your tarot card reader.

Mysticsense also keeps those who are brand new to divination in mind. Something that you will get a lot out of from them is their primer on psychic readings. This very short guide gives you all the information you need about the nature of psychic readings – tarot included.

Like other sites, Mysticsense has a large group of talented psychics and card readers. What sets them apart from others, though, is the clever way they’ve organized their talent. Rather than being able to search for a psychic by a form of reading such as astrology, tarot, numerology, etc. you can choose by an area of concern, such as relationship issues, career or even difficulties with your pet. Then you can refine your selection by tarot, dream interpretation, or whatever form of reading you prefer. Being able to incorporate your area of concern into your choice makes a lot of sense to us – particularly for those who are new to the psychic arts.

What is Tarot Card Reading?

The amount of misconceptions about tarot cards and tarot card readings that are brought on by its stereotypes are copious. In order to address these misconceptions about tarot card reading, you need to understand what it entails and what its intentions are. Let’s begin with what the intentions of tarot card readings are because they will provide a solid introduction.

What Tarot Readings are supposed to accomplish

Despite popular belief, a tarot card reading is not designed to predict your future in any way. This is one thing that separates genuine tarot readers from those who are only interested in personal gain. Tarot card readings, like most psychic services, provide guidelines that will enable you to make clearer decisions about your future. That is their only intention.

Because tarot is a form of spiritual experience, it does affect the parietal cortex of your brain. This is why those who have positive experiences with readings regularly report that they have stronger spiritual experiences as a whole. Tarot readings are also a form of what is known as mediumship, which is a form of communicating with the deceased. This makes tarot very useful if you are struggling with loss.

There also seems to be a connection between tarot readings and a reflection of your inner state. Being known as the Barnum effect, a tarot reading may reveal qualities about yourself that you never knew about, or qualities about yourself that you might not have noticed, like a bad habit that you are not aware of.

How Tarot Cards are designed

Tarot cards are actually designed very similarly to standard playing cards. These cards have four suits and numbers from 2 to 10. They also have kings, queens, jacks, and aces in these four suits. The tarot lexicon refers to jacks as “knights”.

Two things separate tarot cards from standard playing cards. First, they contain another set of royal cards: Pages. The other difference is that tarot deck also contains 21 different “archetype” cards. These are referred to as major arcana. The other cards are referred to as minor arcana. Adding the minor and major arcana cards together yields 78 different cards. The most trustworthy and best online tarot card readers take care to use all 78 cards in their tarot deck.

Kinds of Tarot Readings

There are two different kinds of common tarot card readings. The first has the reader shuffle the deck into three different decks. Whoever is getting the reading then chooses a card from each deck and places it face up. Each of these three cards contain three different answers to the subject of that reading.

In this particular reading, the history associated with the question is represented by the card on the left. The card in the middle contains the current scenario and the card on the right represents the possible future. The key word here is possible. It is easy to jump to conclusions and determine that the card on the right is the definite future, especially if you have a lot of emotional stake in such an outcome.

Another form of tarot card reading entails utilizing a four card spread. The only difference here is what the cards represent. Starting from the left, the first card represents what the topic meant to you in the past. The second card represents the present, the third card is the future, and a possible solution to the question about the topic is revealed in the fourth card.

These two forms of basic tarot reading only represent two of dozens of forms of tarot reading. These specific forms of tarot entail much more precise sequences of card spreads. While these will not be explored here, they are certainly worth learning about if you have the time.

The final thing you need to know about tarot is that you need to prepare for one properly. Let’s explore these now because they are important for getting an accurate reading that will allow you to make a good decision.

How Should I Prepare for a Tarot Reading?

Tarot readings should be taken seriously. A lot of effort goes into a reading, especially if the individual performing the reading is experienced and is proven in their craft. You need to respect this by preparing properly.

There are a few things that you can do to prepare for a reading:

Turn off any device you own (except the one you’re using for an online tarot card reading, of course) and keep it off until the reading is over

Clear your mind and be in a relaxed state of mind as much as possible

Eliminate any cynicism you might have when it comes to tarot readings

When you do these things, you will not only significantly lower the amount of time that it takes to complete a session, but you will also get the most out of the experience. You’ll be able to make sense of all the information in front of you and you’ll have a much better idea of what the reading truly means.

Turn off devices and keep them off until the reading is over

If you’re getting an online tarot card reading, obviously your device has to be on, but silence notifications if possible and turn off any other devices.Tarot card readers need to concentrate as they analyze the cards they take from the spread during the reading. Their concentration will be affected and they will take longer if they are distracted. This can and will affect the overall quality of the reading.

You can also be affected during the reading if you are distracted by a device. This will not only affect the clear state of mind that you should be in, but it will also draw your attention away from the reading itself.

Clear your mind and be as relaxed as possible

There is no way you can get the most out of a reading if your mind is not relaxed and you are thinking about many things at a time. You shouldn’t even be thinking about what is going on in your life during the reading. In fact, that is the last thing you should be thinking about when it comes to clearing your mind. Clearing your mind means that you should be thinking of as few things as possible.

Although you don’t need to think about absolutely nothing, you should definitely forget about anything that might be worrying you before going into the reading. This will ensure that you get the most out of the session.

Eliminate any cynicism you may have about the art of tarot

There is plenty to be cynical about when it comes to the metaphysical world. When you have these kinds of doubts, however, you won’t fully believe what is going on during your tarot session and you will not get the most out of it.

This is not only true for a tarot reading, but it is also true for any other form of psychic counseling. You need to allow yourself to believe in these kinds of things in order to get anything out of it. Suspending your disbelief might be a challenge, but it needs to be done.

You can and should still ask questions about your reading and get as much information as possible about the reading and what it will entail. Again, it is alright to have questions, but do all you can to eliminate any outright cynicism you may have.

Something else you should do before getting a tarot card reading is to know about what separates an authentic psychic from a psychic that is less than authentic.

How to Recognize an Authentic Psychic

The doubts and cynicism that surround most psychics and mysticism is not only common, it is also understandable. There are a lot of psychics who are not passionate or professional about their craft and claim to be experts, all while promising too much and not delivering enough.

There are three qualities that separate authentic psychics from those who only want your money and nothing else. Fortunately for you, detecting these qualities is very easy, which makes it even easier to determine who is authentic and who is not. These are:

An approach that is personalized
Dialogue that does not contain jargon
An appearance that values professionality



Authentic psychics are personal in their approach

The most authentic psychics in existence use an approach that is similar to a mental health counselor in that they have two goals in mind; they want to know about you and they want to guide you to make better decisions about what you are concerned about.

This is the first thing that you need to look for because psychics who are not authentic find ways to work around this. They are just personal enough in their approach as they need to be without getting too personal. They know when they have won you over and use that to that advantage. Consider this a major red flag.

Authentic psychics avoid jargon as much as possible

As unavoidable as some jargon is in the world of mysticism, the best and most authentic psychics only use jargon when they absolutely need to – which is usually very rarely. You need to be concerned if the psychic you are working with uses jargon around you more than usual, even if they explain the terms to you.

Psychics need to relate to you, and you need to relate to psychics. This is not going to happen if they bombard you with jargon during your sessions, and it is certainly not going to happen if the psychic uses the specialized terms as a sales technique, which is usually what happens. Again, sometimes psychics need to use specific lesser-known words. However, authentic psychics only use it in their dialogue when it is absolutely necessary.

Authentic psychics value professionalism in their appearance over the need to entertain

One of the reasons why psychics are frequently stereotyped as snake oil salesmen is because of how over-the-top they can act at times. This is by far the most obvious red flag that you need to look for when it comes to detecting an authentic psychic.

This does not mean that authentic psychics don’t have any charisma or charm. If they are too professional in their appearance, they will come across as boring. Something needs to attract customers to psychics, so they do need to express themselves a little bit when it comes to their services. However, there are limits to this and authentic psychics not only know these limits, they also respect these limits. They know how much is too much when it comes to expressing themselves, and they know that they need to value professionalism in their appearance over being too over-the-top.

Online Tarot Readings vs. In-Person Tarot Readings

Tarot readings used to only be conducted in person because of the materials that are necessary as well as the participation factor when it comes to both the reader as well as whoever is getting the reader. However, as communication technology continues to evolve, so too have tarot readings. These days, it is possible to receive online tarot card readings. There aren’t any significant differences between the two, but they should be explored nonetheless.

In-person tarot readings

Typically with an in-person tarot card reading, you have limited access to the reader. Most of the time, you will receive transcripts that detail what has taken place and how you can use that to make the most out of your reading. In some cases, you may be asked to return for another session once you have analyzed the transcripts.

Something about in-person tarot readings is that they are very personal. In most cases, it is like you are seeing a counselor. The best tarot readers know this, promising an unforgettable experience during the reading that can result in a quality relationship with your reader. In-person tarot readings are for the long game. They are ideal for those who want to take their time and use tarot to solve complicated issues.

Online tarot readings

If in-person tarot readings entail more than one session of getting a reading, analyzing the reading, then coming back for another reading about a different topic or the same topic and repeating this process as much as possible until a solution has been created, online tarot readings do the opposite by streamlining everything.

You can usually accomplish everything in one online tarot card reading session that you could in three or four in-person sessions and that is because things move much quicker during an online reading. Most online environments feel impersonal and online readings are no exception to this. You will get all the information you need almost instantly during an online reading and the reader will analyze everything with you during that same session. Readers will email you copies of the transcripts instead of handing you physical copies and they will go over everything with you in two sessions at most. Again, the only real drawback to this is that it is not nearly as intimate as an in-person tarot card reading.

Of course, either of these tarot readings will cost money. However, some readings are free and there is still some value that can be had in these.

Are Free Tarot Card Readings Accurate?

Free tarot reading sites are emerging more and more, and there are certainly concerns as to how accurate they are. Although free tarot card reading sites are obviously more cost-effective than their paid counterparts, the degree to how accurate they are really depends on how detailed you want the reading to be as it pertains to the issue you have.

For example, if you just want to know how your love life will change over the next year, a free tarot card reading site might be just what you need. You’ll get everything you need from a free session in this case since your issue is simplified. However, you shouldn’t expect free tarot reading sites to be as accurate as you might want them to be if you want to know what kinds of lovers you should expect to encounter over the next five years, what they might look like, and how they might treat you.

Something you should know about free tarot card reading sites is that they do operate on limited decks of cards. Free online tarot sites typically do not use all 78 tarot cards – the major and minor arcana. This is why their accuracy depends on how detailed the subject of the tarot reading is.

The Final Word on Tarot Card Reading

It is understandable to be cynical about tarot reading or any other psychic services that revolve around mysticism. This is because of how outside the mainstream it is. However, once you learn about tarot, it is very easy to realize that it will allow you to get the information about the future that you need when it comes to any area of your life.

That is what tarot card reading is all about. It is about gathering pieces of your future so that you can make better decisions when you need to. This is nothing to be intimidated by and it is nothing that you should be cynical of.

Tarot reading is a fun and even useful way to gain some insight about your future when it comes to certain areas of your life, but you need to overcome some of the negative stereotypes that are associated with it. Once you can do that, you will get the most out of it.