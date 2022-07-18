Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Twenty-one years of building a great reputation doesn’t require stuffy headshots or big marketing budgets. We have been excelling in ENT care from our Atlanta location since 2001. Drs. Andris Golde, Aaron Rogers, Steve Bomeli, and Sam Mickelson are leaders in managing sinus issues, nasal allergies, hearing loss, thyroid and parathyroid problems, and sleep disorders. Advanced Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy offers the latest in surgical and non-surgical treatment options. Most ENT care is now delivered in the office setting without major surgery. Even thyroid conditions can now be treated in our office through radiofrequency ablation. This procedure shrinks thyroid nodules without a surgical incision or risk to normal thyroid function. Whether tackling a complex surgical issue, seeking a reliable second opinion, or just establishing care with a local ENT, we are your Champions. Visit our website, where you can now schedule an appointment or

refer a patient instantly.

Advanced Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy

960 Johnson Ferry Road NE,

Suite 200, Atlanta 30342

404-943-0900

advancedentpc.com