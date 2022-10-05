One of just a handful of urologists in Georgia with additional board certification in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Alienor Gilchrist offers comprehensive bladder and pelvic healthcare to women of all ages. Specializing in female urology and pelvic floor reconstruction, Dr. Gilchrist is well trained in the medical and surgical management of overactive bladder, incontinence, voiding dysfunction, and pelvic organ prolapse. Educated at Emory University and University of Texas Southwestern with additional fellowship training in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, she regularly performs procedures and surgeries including Botox for overactive bladder, sling surgery for incontinence, and robotic sacrocolpopexy for pelvic organ prolapse. She also is an experienced surgeon in non-mesh repairs. Dr. Gilchrist has earned the trust of fellow physicians. If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these conditions, please feel free to contact our office to arrange a consultation.

Urology of Greater Atlanta

1100 Lake Hearn Drive,

Suite 320, Atlanta 30342

290 Country Club Drive,

Suite 100, Stockbridge 30281

770-474-5281 • ugatl.com