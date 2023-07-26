AllSpine’s doctors are honored to be selected as Atlanta magazine Top Doctors this year. We have served the Atlanta area for more than 20 years, providing cutting-edge surgical and nonsurgical treatments for spinal conditions and neurological issues. We provide guidance throughout our entire treatment process and ensure we give the best possible care. Shahram Rezaiamiri, MD, FACS, is a board-certified neurosurgeon with extensive experience treating complex spinal disorders. He is one of few who perform true laser spinal surgery in Georgia. Dr. Rezaiamiri utilizes his expansive skill set and expertise to treat Atlanta residents daily. Robert Friedman, MD, FACS, has more than 30 years of experience, including six years as a neurosurgeon in the National Guard and U.S. Air Force. Dr. Friedman has special interests in spinal disorders, including spinal stenosis, herniated discs, and spinal tumors. He also has a special interest in neurostimulation for chronic pain. Bradley Troxler, DO, is a board- certified physiatrist who specializes in conservative and interventional management of complex spinal and musculoskeletal conditions. He is skilled in the use of ultrasound and fluoroscopy- guided procedures and has a special interest in the use and advancement of regenerative medicine modalities.