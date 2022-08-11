Dr. Anu Sheth has been practicing in Gwinnett County for more than 25 years. She started Pediatric Associates of Lawrenceville (PAL) in 1998 to deliver efficient, effective, and excellent care to children. Dr. Sheth is actively involved in the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is chairperson of The Children’s Care Network of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Pediatric Associates of Lawrenceville

738 Old Norcross Road, Suite 100

Lawrenceville 30046

770-277-6725 • palonline.net