Dr. Asaf Yalif has been Atlanta’s “go-to” triple board-certified plastic surgeon for over a decade. From his advanced training in aesthetic and plastic surgery to his award-winning bedside manner, Dr. Y and the whole team at Y Plastic Surgery create an
unparalleled experience in boutique plastic surgery right here in Atlanta. Dr. Yalif created Y Plastic surgery in 2010, and it serves as his platform to offer the latest and greatest in aesthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery. Now with two locations, Dr. Y continues to hone his skills through continuing education while advancing the craft and helping to educate the next generation of elite plastic surgeons. From fillers to facelifts and tummy tucks to mommy makeovers, Dr. Yalif will make sure all of your questions are answered and will create a plan tailored to your needs.
Y Plastic Surgery
3330 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 340
Alpharetta 30005
404-476-8774
980 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Suite 110-B
Atlanta 30342
404-777-4137
yplasticsurgery.com