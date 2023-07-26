Specializing only in the care of your colon and rectal health, ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC, delivers high-quality, diligent care in a comfortable, approachable atmosphere. Our experienced board-certified physicians provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment for colon and rectal health issues, having advanced expertise in the diagnosis, management, and prevention of colon, rectal, and anal cancers, diverticular disease, ulcer- ative colitis, Crohn’s disease, fecal in- continence, anal fissures, fistulas, and hemorrhoids. Our skilled colorectal specialists offer many advanced pro- cedures, such as transanal minimally invasive surgery (TAMIS), high-resolution anoscopy, and minimally invasive laparoscopic or robotic surgery. ATL Colorectal Surgery is on the cutting edge of oncology care as the first practice in Georgia to offer non-operative “watch and wait” management to those patients with a complete clinical response to treatment for rectal cancer so that they can potentially avoid surgery altogether.

We are proud that all of our physicians have been named to Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctors list. Our surgeons have been continually recognized with patients’ choice and compassionate doctor awards. We are honored to serve as medical staff leaders on many healthcare-related committees and organizations.

We take our time to understand the issues affecting your body. We listen carefully to your concerns and will review your medical records to build a personal treatment plan. Our compas- sionate and dedicated staff works hard to minimize anxiety to obtain the best medical outcome for you. ATL Colorec- tal Surgery is committed to providing the most current, evidence-based, high-quality healthcare to optimize your results. We respect our diverse community and treat everyone with dignity. We uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and personal responsibility, worthy of the trust our patients place in us.

ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC

404-574-5820 • 95 Collier Road NW, Suite 4025, Atlanta 30309

atlcrs.com