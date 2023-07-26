Atlanta Brain and Spine Care is Atlanta’s premier neurosurgery practice. Our board-certified neurosurgeons are pioneers in the field of neurosurgery, and the team is one of the largest and most experienced networks of spine and brain surgery specialists in the Southeast. Since our inception in 2002, we have been recognized for offering expertise with innovative technologies and individualized treatment plans to help our patients return to their everyday lives with minimal interruption.

We work with an extensive team of neurosurgeons, pain management specialists, licensed physical therapists, and advanced practice providers to make an individual treatment plan for every patient we evaluate. We are proud that we can treat more than half of our patients successfully with non- surgical treatments.

The surgeons of Atlanta Brain and Spine Care have invented and mastered minimally invasive procedures that greatly reduce patient recovery time and pain through smaller incisions. Our doctors have been involved in training other spine surgeons around the world and have participated in cutting-edge research that could revolutionize the treatment of spine disorders in the future. We provide advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatment in cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spinal degenerative disease. We offer treatment for adult idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), kyphosis, and spinal deformity. Our spinal tumor program is a multidisciplinary effort including medical and radiation oncology and interventional radiology.