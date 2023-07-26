Atlanta Heart Specialists congratulates six of our providers for being recognized as some of Atlanta’s Top Doctors in the field of cardiology. The physicians and staff of Atlanta Heart Specialists provide excellent, patient-oriented cardiovascular care. Since 2000, our board-certified physicians have delivered a full range of cardiology services, including state-of-the-art prevention, consultation, diagnostic, and treatment services. Our physicians and staff are recognized as be- ing among the finest in the region and will work hard to provide the most effective treatment available. Our practice ranges across eight full-time office locations that each offer ICAEL/ ICANL-accredited echocardiography and nuclear cardiology services, as well as ICAVL-accredited noninvasive vascular imaging services.

Each of our providers has strong clinic interests that set them apart from one another. Dr. Song’s clinical interests include diagnostic imaging, evidence-based medicine, and bio- medical ethics while Dr. Chandra’s clinical interests include preventive cardiology and lipid management, metabolic disorders, and nuclear cardiology. Dr. Suh’s clinical interests include cardiovascular disease prevention, congestive heart failure, pacemaker implantation, and peripheral arterial diseases. Dr. Dorsey’s clinical interests include primary and secondary prevention of ischemic heart disease and management of congestive heart failure. Our electrophysiologist Dr. Alikhani’s clinical interests include the prevention

of sudden cardiac death, catheter-based management of cardiac arrhythmias, and cardiac resynchronization therapies. Lastly, our inter- ventional cardiologist Dr. Kunjum- men’s clinical interests include acute coronary syndrome, heart failure management, and peripheral vascu- lar disease. He has a special interest in the management of cardiovascular diseases of pregnancy.