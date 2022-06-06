The 45th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival will return to a 3-day format and one stage this Memorial Day weekend May 28 – 30, 2022. The lineup includes performances by Herbie Hancock, Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet, Kenny Barron, T.C. Carson, Masego, Julie Dexter, Kathleen Bertrand and many more FREE and open to the public! Highlights include a Vendor Marketplace, Kid Zone with an African Drums Workshop led by two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Russell Gunn, Jazz 101 Education Workshops at Park Tavern led by esteemed jazz musicians, and a ticketed Late Night Jazz Concert featuring “The Music Of Marvin Gaye” at Park Tavern on Saturday, May 30th at 10pm.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date(s): 05/28/22 – 05/30/22



Time(s): 1:00pm – 11:00pm



Venue: Piedmont Park

Address: 1320 Monroe Dr NE

Atlanta, GA 30306 Atlanta

United States

