Drs. Betty Anthony and Suiza Chua are board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists who established Suburban Women’s Specialists with the goal of providing exceptional healthcare for their patients. They have been serving the Johns Creek area for more than 20 years. At Suburban Women’s Specialists, a variety of services are offered, including comprehensive prenatal care for normal and high-risk pregnancies, as well as screening, evaluation, and treatment for gynecological conditions and surgeries. They also specialize in the most up-to-date treatments using cutting-edge technologies, including MonaLisa Touch to treat vulvovaginal conditions and DaVinci robotic surgery. Women caring for women is what their practice is all about.

Suburban Women’s Specialists

6300 Hospital Parkway, Suite 200, Johns Creek 30097

770-476-1088 • suburbanwomensspecialists.org