For more than 23 years, Camp Kudzu has been dedicated to educating, empowering, and inspiring children, teens, and their families living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Camp Kudzu hosts year-round programs through multiple overnight summer sessions, family weekends, a teen retreat, a new junior retreat, a week-long day camp, and Kudzu One Day (K1D) events throughout the state of Georgia. Campers learn how to manage T1D in an inclusive, fun-filled environment and create long-lasting friendships. Our innovative programming empowers families, children, and teens living with T1D to gain confidence, make connections with their peers, and increase knowledge about living a healthy life with insulin-dependent diabetes.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Camp Kudzu serves more than 1,400 campers and families annually from all over Georgia. Although every camper’s experience is subsidized, nearly half of our campers require additional financial support.

SUPPORT US: Camp Kudzu is committed to making sure that every child and their family can attend camp. Help provide a life-changing Camp Kudzu experience by donating to Fund-A-Camper today. Email desirae.august@campkudzu.org or visit campkudzu.org.

JOIN US: Volunteers are the heart of our organization. To learn more on how to get

involved, visit campkudzu.org