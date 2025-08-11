Checking In: new hotels, luxe escapes, and Michelin-worthy retreats to book now

Courtesy Cirque St. Armands Beachside

Opening

Step Right Up

Cirque St. Armands Beachside, an Opal Collection property in Sarasota, Florida, is quite the spectacle. The recently opened Lido Key luxury resort pays homage to John Ringling, one of the seven brothers who helped establish the modern American circus in the late 1800s and turned Sarasota, home to his winter headquarters, into a vacation destination. But this is no clown show; Cirque St. Armands bills itself as “circus chic,” with ostrich-feather chandeliers and billowing drapes, bold colors and pinstripes, and antique photos of trapeze artists and other circus performers. Round out your stay with a visit to the nearby 66-acre Ringling campus, which includes the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Circus Museum, and opulent Ringling mansion.

Courtesy Primland Resort

Perks

Sweet Seclusion

Set on 12,000 breathtaking acres in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland Resort brings polished luxury to the great outdoors. Now, with its brand-new Mountain Top Tree House Suites, guests can feel even more immersed in the area’s natural beauty without sacrificing creature comforts. Each suite comes with complimentary breakfast delivery and a self-guided, audio-based wine tasting—both best enjoyed on the expansive tree house deck perched above the Dan River Gorge.

Anniversary

Roaring Good Time

April 10 marks the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s career-defining novel The Great Gatsby, and what better way to commemorate the occasion than by booking a room at one of his frequent watering holes: the Seelbach Hilton in Louisville, Kentucky, known simply as the Seelbach since its opening in 1905. The hotel’s lavish ballroom served as inspiration for characters Tom and Daisy Buchanan’s wedding venue, and to this day the Beaux-Arts Baroque property maintains the splendor that first enamored the author.

New

Get Starstruck

Contemplate the cosmos in West Virginia’s new stargazing cabins at Coopers Rock Forest State Park, just east of Morgantown. Located along the top of a ridge with stunning views of the woodlands by day, the modern A-frame cabins feature skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, and telescopes for ideal sky-searching by night.

Awards

Keys to Success

In September, the Michelin Guide announced its U.S. Michelin Key hotels—outstanding accommodations with exceptional amenities, design, and guest experiences. Of the nearly 300 honorees, 59 were in the Southeast. Here are a few One Key establishments.

Salamander Middleburg

Middleburg, Virginia

Set on 340 bucolic acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this resort features the state’s only Forbes Five-Star spa, an equestrian center, and a range of activities—from falconry and clay shooting to pickleball and a putting green.

Bellwether House

Savannah, Georgia

Enjoy afternoon tea, daily Champagne sabering, and sumptuous touches (memory foam mattresses, clawfoot tubs or double showers) in the 16 rooms and suites at this 160-year-old restored mansion.

Courtesy Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Orlando, Florida

Book a WellTech room at this luxury property to enjoy the latest wellness technology, including sleep-enhancing Bryte beds and climate-based skincare products.

