MISSION

For more than 100 years, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has had the same purpose: making kids better today and healthier tomorrow. Children’s is much more than a hospital—we are structured as a pediatric system of care. From our focus on family support and treating the whole child to our specialized equipment and techniques, we are tireless in our pursuit of providing the best possible care for children. Consistently ranked among the top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has impacted the lives of kids in Georgia, across the United States, and around the world.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

As a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care to the kids in our community, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta depends on the generous

support of donors. Every day, life-saving work happens at Children’s. Your contribution helps provide a wide range of necessary care, from pediatric cancer treatments to organ transplants, fracture care, and appendectomies. With support from our donors, we can get even closer to fulfilling our goal of giving every child the care they deserve—now and for years to come.