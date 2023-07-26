City of Hope’s mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treat- ment organizations in the U.S. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, they bring a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives.

Dr. Nathan Neufeld joined City of Hope Atlanta in 2013 as a pain/palliative care program specialist and enterprise lead of the pain and palliative care program. Dr. Neufeld provides expertise in advanced interventional pain management techniques to treat patients’ needs with a goal of increasing quality of life as much as possible.