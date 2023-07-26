City of Hope’s mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treat- ment organizations in the U.S. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, they bring a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives.
Dr. Nathan Neufeld joined City of Hope Atlanta in 2013 as a pain/palliative care program specialist and enterprise lead of the pain and palliative care program. Dr. Neufeld provides expertise in advanced interventional pain management techniques to treat patients’ needs with a goal of increasing quality of life as much as possible.
Dr. Scott Shelfo, medical director of urology at City of Hope Atlanta, has more than 25 years of experience treating urologic cancers. Dr. Shelfo performs open and laparoscopic robotic surgery for prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers. He is skilled in reconstructive techniques for the urinary tract after surgical excision of malignancy. Dr. Shelfo has been at the forefront of developing robotic surgical programs at Atlanta-area facilities.
Dr. Kevin E. Woods, chief of interventional endoscopy, gastroenterology, and nutrition, has been instrumental in leading the advancement of the City of Hope Atlanta gastroenterology and endoscopy program. Combining his skills of early cancer detection and removal, Dr. Woods’ expert endoscopic approach offers an expanded range of options for patients who are candidates for nonsurgical endoscopic management of early GI tract malignancies.
City of Hope Atlanta
600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan 30265
855-939-HOPE
cancercenter.com