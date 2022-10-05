Medical director of SGF Atlanta, Dr. McCarthy Keith has special interests in male and female infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, and in vitro fertilization. Passionate about her vegan way of life, she encourages patients to

incorporate a healthy diet into their fertility lifestyle. It is important to her that her patients stay physically and emotionally healthy and whole throughout the treatment process.

Shady Grove Fertility

5445 Meridian Mark Road, Suite 270, Atlanta 30342

404-843-2229 • shadygrovefertility.com