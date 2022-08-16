Dr. Super is a board-certified dermatologist with over 15 years of dermatology experience. She is a Georgia native who received her Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from the University of Georgia and earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. After medical school, Dr. Super did her intern year at Grady Memorial Hospital and Morehouse School of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine. She then completed her residency training in dermatology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Upon completing her training, Dr. Super returned to Georgia, where she practiced in Rockdale and Newton counties. In 2018, Dr. Super founded Super Dermatology, which has locations in both Conyers and Atlanta-Vinings. She strives to provide exceptional care for her patients, treating them as she would her own family. Dr. Super has special interests in skin cancer detection and treatment, skin of color, general adult dermatology, pediatric dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and dermatologic surgery. She also mentors students in all stages of their journey and serves as a community physician preceptor for multiple medical programs. Dr. Super is honored to have been selected as Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctor.

Super Dermatology

2675 Paces Ferry Road,

Suite 160, Atlanta 30339

343 Salem Gate Drive,

Suite 100, Conyers 30013

770-285-3533 • superdermatology.com