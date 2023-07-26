Double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker is honored that this marks her 20th year of selection as a Top Doctor by her peers. She has performed more than 5,000 facelifts and 10,000 facial procedures, earning her the nickname “Queen of Faces” from her patients. She established Atlanta Face & Body in Vinings, Georgia, to offer the latest advancements in surgical facial rejuvenation, a wide range of noninvasive facial treatments, and noninvasive body contouring.

Dr. Elizabeth specializes in her customized facelift capabilities, employing techniques she developed to provide natural-looking results, often with less downtime compared to traditional facelift procedures. Having been trained in deep plane lifting and SMAS techniques, her personally developed Signature Lift series offers her clients more options while avoiding any “overdone” outcomes. “Facelift surgery is the ultimate fusion of artistry and technical skill to restore a natural, more youthful appearance,” Dr. Elizabeth explains. “My approach is to produce results that everyone will notice, but no one will know.”

For younger patients, she offers minimally invasive options such as the Profile Lift for facial sculpting and contouring. Not everyone yearning for a youthful appearance requires surgery, however. That’s why Dr. Elizabeth also offers a plethora of other aesthetic treatments for people desiring less-invasive options to smooth lines and wrinkles, tighten and tone, and provide overall skin rejuvenation. These include an array of minimally and noninvasive treatments, such as threadlifting, anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, microneedling, laser treatments, body contouring, and medical-grade skincare products. So whether you’re seeking a noninvasive solution or a surgical one, Atlanta Face & Body can meet all your needs with its Medspa and AAAHC- accredited, office-based surgery suites at one convenient location.