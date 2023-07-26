We are excited to announce that Family Practice Center is home to five Top Doctors: Drs. Jim Wheeler, Steven Schramm, Tyler Wheeler, Leah Macklin, and Michael Kraft are each humbled by the recognition from their peers and are grateful for their entire support staff. Dr. Jim Wheeler founded the practice in 1979 and continues to grow the business with new locations opening every year. He completed a residency in psychiatry at Harvard before moving to Los Angeles to complete a second residency in family medicine at UCLA.
Dr. Schramm, an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor since 2016, is loved by his patients and admired by his colleagues for his ability to clearly communicate complicated medical terminology through his creative use of analogies and humor.
Dr. Tyler Wheeler completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Washington, the top program nationally, and is also board certified in sports medicine.
Dr. Leah Macklin is board certified in family medicine and lifestyle medicine. She has a passion for nutrition and physical activity as a way to prevent and treat chronic medical conditions.
We’re thrilled to have added Dr. Michael Kraft to our team of doctors this year. Dr. Kraft served in the Air Force reserves as a flight surgeon from 2011 to 2020, where he was a part of the 920th combat rescue unit. He is also board certified in sports medicine.
Family Practice Center continues to set the standard for primary care. With offices in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming, and new locations in Buckhead and Smyrna opening this year, our elite team offers a full spectrum of services to help promote wellness and to treat disease.
