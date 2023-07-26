We are excited to announce that Family Practice Center is home to five Top Doctors: Drs. Jim Wheeler, Steven Schramm, Tyler Wheeler, Leah Macklin, and Michael Kraft are each humbled by the recognition from their peers and are grateful for their entire support staff. Dr. Jim Wheeler founded the practice in 1979 and continues to grow the business with new locations opening every year. He completed a residency in psychiatry at Harvard before moving to Los Angeles to complete a second residency in family medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Schramm, an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor since 2016, is loved by his patients and admired by his colleagues for his ability to clearly communicate complicated medical terminology through his creative use of analogies and humor.