Plan your perfect fall getaway to Shreveport-Bossier. Located in Northwest-Louisiana, the sister cities are easy to access via a direct flight from Atlanta to Shreveport Regional Airport.

Shreveport-Bossier has a variety of hotels to accommodate any type of traveler. If live entertainment and gaming is your vibe, you’ll love staying in one of our 6 luxurious casino hotels, which line the banks of the Red River. Everything you need for a good time is already on location, from live music performances to diverse and mouthwatering dining options like Luk Fu at Live! Casino Hotel Bossier City or The Vintage at Bally’s Casino in Shreveport.

Or maybe your idea of indulgence centers around rest and relaxation. If so, the Remington Hotel and Spa in downtown Shreveport is the place for you. Treat yourself to a massage or facial in their spa and then make your way over to their upscale lounge where you can enjoy live music and cocktails. Later in the night when you’re ready to go to bed, you’ll step into one of their beautiful rooms, each designed to pay homage to an iconic artist. The Remington also offers special packages that couples can add on to their booking featuring things like wine, chocolates, or even a private booking of their rooftop with champagne and charcuterie—perfect for a romantic getaway.

You’re never far from a good time in Shreveport-Bossier. Begin your trip with a festive drink from Rhino Coffee and then head on over to the Louisiana State Fair which kicks off on October 30th and lasts through November 16th. Enjoy the thrill of the rides and the comfort of fair food staples like corndogs, funnel cakes, and fried oreos. Talk about a sugar rush!

During the fall, you’re probably starting to check things off your holiday gift list and trust me when I say you’ll want to make time for a shopping spree during your trip. There are countless unique stores to browse from antique stores to boutiques and even entire shopping districts. The East Bank Shopping District is Louisiana’s only open-container district outside of New Orleans, making it the perfect spot not only for shopping but to enjoy a night out with friends or your significant other.

In downtown Shreveport, history can be found around every corner. The area is home to a rich and diverse cultural background, which is shown in the design and architecture of the buildings. Stepping into The Strand Theatre, you’ll be stunned at the intricate paintings that adorn the ceilings along with stained glass and chandeliers that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. The Strand Theatre hosts orchestra concerts, plays and more throughout the year—and what’s better than dinner and a show? After you attend a performance at The Strand, head over to one of the area’s nearby restaurants.

When you think of Louisiana, you probably think of Cajun food and there’s plenty of that to be found at places like The Blind Tiger or Papion’s but Shreveport-Bossier is home to a food scene as diverse as it’s people—everything from fresh seafood to Vietnamese, Mexican, mediterranean and more. Try out The Port Restaurant inside of Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel and Casino where you can find oysters served any way you can think of—fried, grilled or even Rockefeller style. Another spot that’s popular among locals is Ki Mexico, which prides itself on serving up Mexican comfort food. This is not your average tex-mex eatery, as it’s designed to blend Mexican cuisine with Louisiana soul food. Mixing and matching a few of their tacos along with a margarita feels like the perfect way to end a night on the town.

When morning (or afternoon) rolls around, reflect on your trip over brunch! For a cozy, comforting vibe, check out Up For Brunch where you can find the classic dishes you love like waffles and omelets, as well as more unique and Louisiana-based options like Catfish and Grits or their Signature Brunch Roll which features eggs, cheese, veggies and your choice of meat, all wrapped up into a crispy egg roll served with hot honey.

Memories are waiting to be made in Shreveport-Bossier where there’s enough flavor, style and soul for two cities. Check out visitshreveportbossier.org where you can find everything you need to get started on planning your fall getaway.