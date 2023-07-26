As a leading dermatology practice in Atlanta, Forefront Dermatology offers a comprehensive range of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services. Our advanced therapies and techniques are tailored to each patient’s unique needs, ensuring optimal results. With four board-certified dermatologists, a skilled Mohs surgeon, and a dedicated physician assistant, our practice combines expertise with excellence to meet all your skin care needs. Our mission is to provide the highest quality of care while also ensuring our patients feel comfortable and confident in their experience. We would like to congratulate our physicians, Dr. Gregory Cox, Dr. Elizabeth Burns, and Dr. Emily de Golian, on their Top Doctor nominations.

Dr. Gregory Cox is a board-certified dermatologist who has been in private practice since 1987. He has an out- standing reputation in the Atlanta area, serving the community in a full-service dermatology practice that emphasizes quality care and patient satisfaction. He has been consistently recognized over the years as a Top Doctor. Dr. Cox pro- vides patients with access to medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology including facial fillers, Botox, vein therapy, chemical peels, laser therapies, and a full range of aesthetic services.