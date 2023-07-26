As a leading dermatology practice in Atlanta, Forefront Dermatology offers a comprehensive range of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services. Our advanced therapies and techniques are tailored to each patient’s unique needs, ensuring optimal results. With four board-certified dermatologists, a skilled Mohs surgeon, and a dedicated physician assistant, our practice combines expertise with excellence to meet all your skin care needs. Our mission is to provide the highest quality of care while also ensuring our patients feel comfortable and confident in their experience. We would like to congratulate our physicians, Dr. Gregory Cox, Dr. Elizabeth Burns, and Dr. Emily de Golian, on their Top Doctor nominations.
Dr. Gregory Cox is a board-certified dermatologist who has been in private practice since 1987. He has an out- standing reputation in the Atlanta area, serving the community in a full-service dermatology practice that emphasizes quality care and patient satisfaction. He has been consistently recognized over the years as a Top Doctor. Dr. Cox pro- vides patients with access to medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology including facial fillers, Botox, vein therapy, chemical peels, laser therapies, and a full range of aesthetic services.
Dr. Elizabeth Burns is a board-certified dermatologist who has been leading the team alongside Dr. Cox since 2005. Having suffered from severe eczema as a child, Dr. Burns empathizes with her patients and understands the profound impact skin conditions can have on quality of life. She is a firm believer that truly successful treatment is based on trust, empathy, and an overall understanding of not just symptoms but also of what a patient may be experiencing emotionally and physically. Dr. Burns specializes in general, surgical, pediatric, and cosmetic dermatology.
Dr. Emily de Golian is a board-certified dermatologist, board-certified Mohs surgeon, and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. She joined our practice in 2022, bringing with her extensive experience in Mohs micrographic surgery, cutaneous oncology, advanced surgical reconstruction, scar revision, and cosmetic dermatology, including neurotoxins, injectable fillers, sclerotherapy, and other cosmetic procedures. She holds a vital role in our practice, offering our patients access to the most-advanced form of skin cancer treatment, Mohs surgery.
Dr. S. Austin Sexton is a board- certified dermatologist with more than 15 years of experience. As a physician, Dr. Sexton takes pride in providing a comfortable, engaging visit with every patient that she sees.
Forefront Dermatology
5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 412, Atlanta 30342
404-459-9177