Dr. Gagan Sawhney is a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist who specializes in cataract surgery as well as the medical and surgical management of glaucoma. His expertise includes evaluation of patients suspicious for glaucoma, laser surgery for glaucoma, management of coexisting cataracts and glaucoma, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, trabeculectomy, and glaucoma drainage device implantation. He is also trained in all disciplines of comprehensive ophthalmology, including refractive and complex cataract surgery. After completing his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Sawhney completed both his ophthalmology residency and glaucoma fellowship at Emory Eye Center. Dr. Sawhney was one of the first glaucoma surgeons in Atlanta to incorporate minimally invasive glaucoma surgery into his practice. Having an interest in clinical research, Dr. Sawhney has published scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals and is actively involved in clinical glaucoma research. Dr Sawhney loves spending time with his patients to ensure that they understand the pathology behind their ocular condition and are well

versed on their treatment options.

