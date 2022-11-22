MISSION

From 2021–2022, Atlanta has made substantial gains as a community to reduce homelessness by almost 30 percent. Annually, Gateway Center serves over 7,000 individuals. Of the total number served, 1,000 are enrolled in our residential programs. Our team has been successful in finding long-term housing placements for 52 percent of our guests. There is more work to be done as we serve those most vulnerable through the provision of short-term residential housing and additional supportive services such as workforce development, healthcare, behavioral health, and financial literacy.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

As Gateway Center continues to provide critical services to our citizens who are

experiencing homelessness in Atlanta, we need your support. In order to effectively end homelessness, we believe it will require Atlanta to embrace an everybody versus homelessness perspective. Together, we can improve the quality of life and build stronger, more equitable communities for those most in need in our city. Please visit gatewayctr.org for opportunities to volunteer or to make a financial contribution that

will make an impact in the lives of individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Gateway Center would like to thank the Atlanta community for their unwavering support of our efforts to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.