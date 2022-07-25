Georgia Dermatology Partners, formerly known as Gwinnett Dermatology, is a premiere physician-owned practice with four locations in Brookhaven, Snellville, Loganville, and Braselton. In addition to full service dermatologic treatments, the practice has a cosmetic and laser center offering the most innovative cutting-edge technology, a research center where clinical trials are conducted, a Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery unit, and a dermatopathology laboratory. Each of our board-certified physicians brings unique expertise gaining regional and national recognition. All providers have an unwavering commitment to excellence in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. This dedication is shared equally by the practice’s team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and aesthetic professionals, who bring unparalleled levels of experience for the benefit of patients. Our mission is to provide the highest standard and quality dermatologic care in a manner that makes our patients feel welcome, comfortable, and appreciated. We would like to congratulate our honorees Dr. Jonathan Weiss, Dr. Alia Brown, and Dr. Jessica Mercer on their Top Doctors nomination selection. Dr. Jonathan Weiss has authored or co-authored over 85 medical and Georgia Dermatology Partners dermatology publications. As an extension of his practice at Georgia Dermatology Partners, he has participated in more than 225 clinical trials through the research hub Gwinnett Clinical Research Center. He has a special interest in psoriasis and acne, and his research in the field has established him as a recognized leader in dermatology. Dr. Alia Brown, fellowship trained in cosmetic and laser medicine, started Georgia Dermatology Partners Laser & Aesthetics Center to deliver the most innovative cosmetic procedures to patients. Her practice of general and surgical dermatology is highlighted by her immense skill in aesthetic surgery and injectables. She has an artful approach to anti-aging and serves as a consultant, speaker, and trainer in the aesthetics. Dr. Jessica Mercer is director of Georgia Dermatology Partners’ dermatopathology laboratory. Her study of skin, hair, and nails on a microscopic level provides a unique expertise that is reflected in the exceptional care and treatment of her patients. In addition to a dynamic practice in medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, Dr. Mercer also has a special interest in hair loss conditions and is a trailblazer in the field.

Georgia Dermatology Partners

3929 Peachtree Road NE,

Suite 300, Brookhaven 30319

2383 Pate Street, Snellville 30078

117 Lee Byrd Road, Loganville 30052

1515 River Place, Suite 300,

Braselton 30517

770-972-4845

gadermpartners.com