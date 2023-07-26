Dr. Greg Mackay is a double-board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes incosmetic surgery of the face and body. Dr. Mackay trained in plastic surgery at Emory University and then completed additional fellowship training in facial plastic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Mackay has more than 25 years of experience in treating patients with various cosmetic concerns. He is one of only a few plastic surgeons who performs the deep plane facelift. This procedure gives longer lasting and more natural results. He also has extensive experience in cosmetic surgery of the nose. Dr. Mackay performs in-office procedures but also maintains his own AAA-certified operating room with an overnight recovery suite. Additionally, Dr. Mackay is well versed in the use of all modalities available to treat patients, including the use of lasers, fillers, Botox, fat injections, chemical peels, and surgical procedures. Depending on your cosmetic concerns, Dr. Mackay can inform you which procedure would be reasonable for you. With all the different options for treating patients in today’s world, it is important to have a physician who is experienced in all facets of facial and body rejuvenation.