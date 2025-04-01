If you’re looking for more than your typical beach vacation, look no further than St. Pete-Clearwater. Nestled on the Gulf Coast of Florida and home to America’s Favorite Beaches, the sugar-white sand is second to none. But the beaches are just the beginning in this unique destination. St. Pete-Clearwater is home to over 40 golf courses offering golf enthusiasts endless choices. Fabulous fairways, rolling hills, and manicured greens are available to play all year round, compliments of Florida’s fantastic weather. The only decision you will have to make is which golf course you’ll play and which beach you’ll visit.

Bobby Barnes, General Manager of Innisbrook Golf Resort, host of the PGA Tour Valspar Tournament, is a long-time resident with his own take on the best local beaches. St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach offer a lively scene with hotels and restaurants dotting their Gulf-front communities, but Barnes seeks out the more tranquil and undisturbed coastline. “My favorite is Sunset Beach about 5-10 minutes from Innisbrook,” he says. “There are a lot of little beaches here that are really quiet. And if you want to be where all of the action is, you can’t beat Clearwater Beach. I would encourage somebody to come and drive around and you’d be amazed at some of the really cool beaches. You’ll find a lot of really cool, small, little beach areas around here just to go around and explore.”

With over twenty years of experience in the industry, golf is what Barnes knows best. Innisbrook is a course like no other, “Obviously, we host the PGA Tour event on our Copperhead golf course. What makes Innisbrook really special and unique is the terrain.” Barnes elaborates, “We have a lot of undulation, a lot of rolling hills that you typically don’t see in Florida.” And, some of the locals might make an appearance: “A round of golf at any our courses could include alligators, fox squirrels, ducks, birds. You get a little bit of everything here. You get rolling hills, really great golf courses, great weather and great wildlife.”

The ability to play on a PGA Tour golf course is a truly unique opportunity. “January through March offers really great weather and really great course conditions from the overseed and the detail work that goes into preparing for a PGA Tour and the Valspar Championship.”

Barnes and his team take great care to ensure everyone that plays a round at Innisbrook can have the same experience as the pros. To accomplish this, preparations start months in advance, “They begin preparing in November with seeding to ensure various rough heights. The golf course looks amazing in December, and by February it looks like a painting.” And while many courses that host PGA Tour events limit play prior to the event, Barnes says that’s not the case at his course. “We close the Sunday before the tournament starts. So, you can be here the weekend before and are literally playing PGA Tour conditions three days before the event is going to start. It’s a really unique thing here at Innisbrook.”

Barnes’ perfect day would start with a round of golf, then a visit to a small neighborhood beach and end with a great meal at one of the many local eateries. “There’s a lot of great beaches. Lots of great restaurants.” The plethora of golf courses, beaches and outstanding dining make Barnes’ agenda and easy one to replicate on your own vacation.

Bobby Barnes shares some of his favorite local places to frequent.

“The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks feature some of the finest Greek markets, restaurants and bakeries in the country.”

“Our own Packard’s Steakhouse. just experienced a $4.5 million dollar renovation and rivals any upscale steakhouse in the area.”

“For seafood, Mystic Fish is a great hidden secret in Palm Harbor.”