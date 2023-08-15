Founded in 1983 by Dr. Lawrence Kaplan, Gwinnett Pulmonary & Sleep has grown into the largest pulmonary and sleep medicine practice in Gwinnett County. The physicians have always been committed to maintaining a phenomenal level of patient care and to

providing the most innovative diagnosis and treatment options. In 2003, Dr. Rajesh Jasani founded Gwinnett Pulmonary Group’s nationally accredited sleep disorders center with the sole purpose of diagnosis and treatment of a variety of sleep disorders and disturbances, including snoring, insomnia, narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, and restless legs syndrome. Over the years, we have grown into the leader of pulmonary and sleep medicine in north metro Atlanta and now have a team of 10 board-certified physicians with three convenient locations. Our patients enjoy the benefits of a provider who has decades of experience providing complete, start-to-finish care in a warm and welcoming environment. Our practice is focused on skillfully diagnosing and treating medical conditions, including asthma, COPD, emphysema, lung cancer, pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, interstitial lung disease, obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia, and complex sleep apnea. Above all, our patients are our top priority, and we are committed to

delivering care with warmth, empathy, understanding, and professionalism.

Gwinnett Pulmonary & Sleep

631 Professional Drive, Suite 350,

Lawrenceville 30046

770-995-0630

gwinnettlung.com

gwinnettsleep.com