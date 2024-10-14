Getaway with the family for the weekend to Johnston County, NC (JoCo for those in the know) for Fall fun and temperate Autumn weather. Halfway through North Carolina on I-95 with welcoming towns, JoCo has unique flavor and activity offerings. Visit Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site, a Civil War battlefield registered as a National Historic Landmark; located just a few miles off I-95, Exit 90 in Four Oaks. The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, was the last major battle of the Civil War and the largest land battle fought in North Carolina.

The visitor center offers displays and interprets many artifacts from the three-day battle. Admission to the site is free with self-guided tour options. However, there is a $2 charge for guided tours of the Harper House, which is the farm home of John and Amy Harper, built in the late 1850s, and played a key role in the Battle of Bentonville. Occupied by Union troops on the first day of fighting, the house served as a field hospital for Sherman’s XIV Army Corps. Over 500 wounded soldiers, including 45 Confederates, were treated at this facility. Bentonville is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For those interested in hiking through history and stretching their legs, Bentonville has over 6 miles of hiking trails that wind through flat country-side and farm-land, some of which saw active fighting in 1865. History buffs can enjoy signage detailing the event as they walk and those just looking to hike can do so on beautiful, unpaved, and well-maintained trails. Bentonville is even part of the state’s Mountains to Sea Trail, a trail system that stretches 1,200 miles across North Carolina from the mountains to the coast.

Check in at the Visitors Center to be oriented by staff and for a physical map of the trails. Some trails have markers and some don’t but all trailheads have signage. All Bentonville trails are natural surface, hard-pack terrain involving some stairs and raised boardwalks in wetter areas. All trails are exclusively for hiking and not biking, horses or motorized vehicles; dogs are allowed on leash. Don’t forget to bring water, bug spray, and sunscreen.

For those not interested in walking, and maybe more interested in history, there is a Bentonville Battlefield Driving Tour. With over 18 driving pull-offs and wayside markers in the Bentonville Battlefield area and beyond to Smithfield, Selma, and Clayton, visitors can track troop positions, marches, and major battles. Drive throughout the rural area and stop at several Civil War Trail driving pull-offs, and walk the Confederate cemetery and Union earthworks trails. Many of the driving trail pull-offs are paved and flat, though a few still have packed gravel surface.

Several events are held throughout the year including the Bentonville Battlefield Fall Festival, which takes place this year on October 26th! Enjoy historic demonstrations, old-time games, period music, and food trucks as you learn about the history of the battle and the land. Activities include hayrides, carnival games based on 19th-century games, a corn shucking contest, townball (19th-century baseball), and more! Demonstrations include open hearth cooking, children’s games, spinning, and sewing.

Look ahead to the next large-scale battle reenactment event. On March 15-16, 2025, thousands of living historians from across the country will descend on Bentonville Battlefield for the 160th Anniversary Reenactment of North Carolina’s largest battle. Over 2,000 reenactors are expected for the two-day event, which will make it one of the country’s largest reenactments in 2025.

The towns of both Four Oaks and Benson are close to Bentonville and offer accommodations (including camping), local shopping, dining, craft beverage makers, coffee shops, and even mural and sculpture art. Explore our rural roads just off the interstate to experience laid-back, small-town vibes along with our rising food and drink scene. On the subject of trails, JoCo offers not just physical trails for biking and hiking but themed ones too, highlighting local eats, beverages, farms, and more.