Dr. James Courtney French is a board-certified otolaryngologist with years of experience in treating disorders of the ears, nose, and throat. Dr. French founded Southern ENT Specialists to fulfill his passion of providing the most advanced care in medicine with Southern hospitality. He feels honored to be selected as a Top Doctor in otolaryngology four years in a row.

Southern ENT Specialists

460 Northside Cherokee Boulevard, Suite 410, Canton 30115

1816 Eagle Drive, Building 200, Suite B, Woodstock 30189

678-786-7430 • southernentspecialists.com