Joshua T. Wewel, MD

Dr. Joshua T. Wewel, FAANS, is a board-certified member of the Atlanta Brain and Spine Care team. Dr. Wewel earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed neurosurgical training at Rush University Medical Center. He then completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and complex spine at the Barrow Neurologic Institute. Dr. Wewel is actively involved in regional and national neurosurgical organizations. He also authors numerous peer-reviewed

publications and book chapters and speaks at national meetings. Dr. Wewel treats nearly all cranial and spinal pathologies, including traumatic injuries, herniated discs, disc replacement, spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and scoliosis, with a strong importance on minimally invasive strategies. He prefers tailoring each patient’s care via an interdisciplinary approach by collaborating with physical therapy, pain

management, and physiatry specialists prior to considering the best surgical option.

Dr. Wewel provides care for patients at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the Shepherd Center, and a variety of outpatient clinic sites. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Marissa, and their family.

Atlanta Brain and Spine Care

Buckhead, Stockbridge, Vinings, Fayetteville

404-350-0106 • atlantabrainandspine.com