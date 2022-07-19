Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS, is the founder of Anderson Center for Hair, a state-of-the-art hair transplant center with two locations in Atlanta. This is the ninth year he has been selected as an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor and the fifth year he has been chosen as one of the top 25 hair transplant surgeons in the world by a medical consumer organization in the UK. He founded the American Academy of Hair Restoration Surgery in 2009, and, to date, Dr. Anderson has trained over 60 surgeons from around the world in advanced robotic hair transplant surgery. One of the facts about Anderson Center for Hair of which he is most proud is that more than one in 20 of his patients are practicing physicians themselves. He is board certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and is an internationally recognized expert in the specialty. Dr. Anderson was in private practice in Beverly Hills, California, until 2008. In that year, he was recruited by Emory Healthcare to serve as the chief of hair restoration surgery. Anderson Center for Hair also offers

leading-edge non-surgical treatments from the field of regenerative medicine. After treating patients from all over the U.S. and 38 other countries for over 25 years, Dr.

Anderson finds the best part of his work is when patients return overjoyed about the final results of their hair transplant procedure. Contact Anderson Center for Hair to schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Anderson today.

Anderson Center for Hair

2710 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 150 Alpharetta 30009

5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Road,Suite 106, Atlanta 30342

404-256-4247

atlantahairsurgeon.com