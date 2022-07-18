Khaalisha Ajala, MD, is board certified in internal medicine. She is an assistant
professor of medicine, academic hospitalist, and medical education leader at the
Emory Division of Hospital Medicine. She proudly practices at Grady Memorial Hospital and is founder of A Tribe Called Health, a health education nonprofit. She’s passionate about health advocacy, community health, and diversity in medicine.
Khaalisha Ajala, MD
Emory University School of Medicine
49 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive, Atlanta 30303
404-251-8899 • med.emory.edu
