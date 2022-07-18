Khaalisha Ajala, MD, is board certified in internal medicine. She is an assistant

professor of medicine, academic hospitalist, and medical education leader at the

Emory Division of Hospital Medicine. She proudly practices at Grady Memorial Hospital and is founder of A Tribe Called Health, a health education nonprofit. She’s passionate about health advocacy, community health, and diversity in medicine.

Khaalisha Ajala, MD

Emory University School of Medicine

49 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive, Atlanta 30303

404-251-8899 • med.emory.edu