Established in 2002, Kidney Clinic is recognized as a leader in kidney care for the south metro Atlanta area. Our offices are conveniently located in Coweta and Fayette counties and offer expert care in the area of chronic kidney disease, hypertension, electrolyte disorders, and acute renal disease. In addition, we have partnered with Fresenius Medical Care and DaVita Kidney Care to treat dialysis patients at nine

area dialysis centers. Our board-certified nephrologists—Dr. Shazia Khan, Dr. Ashish Dhungel, and Dr. Sahil Garg—along with our nurse practitioners represent a combined 40 years of experience with kidney disease and its complications. The practice offers a range of clinical services, including hospital consultations, office consultations, and dialysis care. We also offer education, planning, and management of renal replacement therapies. At Kidney Clinic, we view our patients as family and listen attentively to their needs all while keeping them motivated to follow their treatment plans. We pride ourselves on compassionate and personalized care.

Kidney Clinic

1425 Highway 34 East

Newnan 30265

770-304-3724

130 Governors Square, Suite C

Peachtree City 30269

770-376-6256

kidneyclinicnewnan.com