Dr. Leela Maxa is honored to be selected as an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor by her physician peers for 2022. She is a board-certified radiation oncologist at Gwinnett Radiation Oncology, a practice that takes great pride in being a leader in providing personalized, compassionate cancer care in a community setting. Dr. Maxa graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a Bachelor of Science degree and received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. After finishing her residency in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University

Medical Center, she completed additional training in radiation oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, where she served as chief resident in her final year.

Dr. Maxa became a radiation oncologist to help people with their journey through cancer and specializes in treating breast, lung, brain, and gastrointestinal cancers and lymphoma. She has proudly been serving the Gwinnett County community and

surrounding areas for over 25 years.

Gwinnett Radiation Oncology

311 Philip Boulevard, Lawrenceville 30046

770-995-3000

georgiaradiationtherapy.com