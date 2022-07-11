Maddie McIntosh with Jojo’s Beloved

Restaurant: Jojo’s Beloved

Address: 1197 Peachtree St. NE

Neighborhood: Midtown

Featured Mixologist: Maddie McIntosh

Photography: Grapefruit Photo

1.5 oz Tequila Blanco (Maestro Dobel)

1 oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur or any ginger liqueur

.75 oz lime

.25 Grenadine

Fresca

Shake, strain over rocks

Top with Fresca

Sink .50 oz of Grenadine

Garnish with pomegranate seeds and lime wheel.

Inspiration: Creating a cocktail that is meant to be enjoyed in summer weather on a golf course means choosing ingredients that are going to keep you cool and quenched. I chose tequila as a base spirit because it is light, peppery, and earthy. I wanted to incorporate a Coca-Cola product—Fresca—that I had noticed was popular in my parent’s generation, which helped me to tie in a sense of nostalgia, something we like to invoke at Jojo’s Beloved. A summertime spritz became my focus and I knew a light botanical, and slightly sweet liquer would accompany the other ingredients perfectly which is how I chose the ginger liqueur. Grenadine gives the spritz a pretty pink color, and the pomegranate seeds as a garnish are a reflection of ingredients used in it’s construction. Top it all off with a lime wheel and you’ve got a puckering mouthfeel in this spritz.